The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Acquired by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,729,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 116,470 shares during the period. The Southern makes up about 1.5% of Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.’s holdings in The Southern were worth $107,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SO. Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its stake in The Southern by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 20,775 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Gleason Group Inc. raised its holdings in The Southern by 1.1% during the first quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 14,581 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Southern by 2.0% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 8,079 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its holdings in The Southern by 2.3% during the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 7,658 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in The Southern by 3.8% during the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 4,696 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.09% of the company’s stock.

In other The Southern news, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of The Southern stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.16, for a total value of $1,654,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 126,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,396,894.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of The Southern stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total transaction of $148,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 99,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,890,560.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 42,474 shares of company stock worth $2,766,546. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of SO stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $63.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,754,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,003,188. The business has a fifty day moving average of $64.83 and a 200-day moving average of $61.54. The stock has a market cap of $67.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.44. The Southern Company has a twelve month low of $50.40 and a twelve month high of $66.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.13. The Southern had a net margin of 15.99% and a return on equity of 11.28%. The firm had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.44 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This is a positive change from The Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.23%.

SO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of The Southern from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of The Southern from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of The Southern from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of The Southern from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on shares of The Southern from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Southern presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.23.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy and battery energy storage projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

