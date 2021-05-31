The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $259 million-$262 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $253.92 million.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on The Trade Desk from $730.00 to $400.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. DA Davidson raised The Trade Desk from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $490.00 to $985.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on The Trade Desk from $950.00 to $600.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp reduced their price target on The Trade Desk from $851.00 to $740.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on The Trade Desk from $800.00 to $880.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $749.14.

Get The Trade Desk alerts:

Shares of The Trade Desk stock traded up $3.56 on Monday, hitting $588.14. The company had a trading volume of 642,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 954,295. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.02, a P/E/G ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 2.47. The Trade Desk has a 1 year low of $299.11 and a 1 year high of $972.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $641.64 and a 200-day moving average of $762.07.

The Trade Desk’s stock is scheduled to split before the market opens on Thursday, June 17th. The 10-1 split was announced on Monday, May 10th. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Wednesday, June 16th.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $1.07. The firm had revenue of $219.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.28 million. The Trade Desk had a return on equity of 25.57% and a net margin of 26.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 864 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $744.26, for a total transaction of $643,040.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,808,255.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Susan Vobejda sold 1,234 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.74, for a total value of $630,253.16. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 24,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,589,741. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 109,470 shares of company stock valued at $79,461,985 over the last ninety days. 10.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About The Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns in various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, in-app, native and social, and on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

Recommended Story: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for The Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.