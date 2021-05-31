Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Purchased by Level Four Advisory Services LLC

Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 4.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 808 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,504,221 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $13,742,475,000 after purchasing an additional 624,512 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,022,987 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,065,847,000 after acquiring an additional 686,768 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,726,428 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,598,815,000 after acquiring an additional 328,820 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,336,640,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,084,813 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $971,065,000 after acquiring an additional 192,107 shares in the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TMO stock opened at $469.50 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $472.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $473.22. The stock has a market cap of $184.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.64, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.76. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $330.57 and a fifty-two week high of $532.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $7.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.69 by $0.52. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 28.95% and a net margin of 22.08%. The company had revenue of $9.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.32%.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, EVP Michel Lagarde sold 21,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.51, for a total value of $10,033,416.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 52,629 shares in the company, valued at $24,446,696.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $525.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp raised Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $520.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $535.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $588.00 to $560.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $534.45.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

