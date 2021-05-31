Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:TCYMY) Announces Dividend of $1.96

Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:TCYMY) announced a dividend on Saturday, May 29th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be given a dividend of 1.9557 per share on Monday, July 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.3%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 8th.
OTCMKTS:TCYMY opened at $36.87 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.72. Tingyi has a fifty-two week low of $31.10 and a fifty-two week high of $42.58.
