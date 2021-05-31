Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:TCYMY) Announces Dividend of $1.96

Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:TCYMY) announced a dividend on Saturday, May 29th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be given a dividend of 1.9557 per share on Monday, July 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.3%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 8th.

OTCMKTS:TCYMY opened at $36.87 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.72. Tingyi has a fifty-two week low of $31.10 and a fifty-two week high of $42.58.

About Tingyi (Cayman Islands)

Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp., an investment holding company, produces and sells instant noodles, beverages, and instant food products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Instant Noodles, Beverages, and Others segments. The company offers ready-to-drink teas, juices, bottled water, and carbonated soft drinks, as well as coffee drinks/functional drinks/probiotics.

