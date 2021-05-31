Torex Gold Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:TORXF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Torex Gold Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:TORXF) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.13.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TORXF. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Torex Gold Resources from C$30.00 to C$29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. CIBC dropped their price target on Torex Gold Resources from $28.50 to $26.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Torex Gold Resources from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Torex Gold Resources in a research report on Monday, May 24th.

OTCMKTS:TORXF traded up $0.07 on Monday, reaching $14.60. 20,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,078. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.89. Torex Gold Resources has a 52 week low of $11.70 and a 52 week high of $19.45.

Torex Gold Resources Inc operates as an intermediate gold producer in Mexico. The company also explores for silver, copper, and carbon deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property comprising of seven mineral concessions covering a total area of approximately 29,000 hectares located in the Guerrero Gold Belt in southern Mexico.

