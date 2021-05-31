Transat A.T. (TSE:TRZ) PT Lowered to C$3.00 at CIBC

Transat A.T. (TSE:TRZ) had its price target reduced by CIBC from C$4.00 to C$3.00 in a research note released on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an underperform rating on the stock.

TRZ has been the topic of a number of other reports. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Transat A.T. from C$3.25 to C$3.00 and set a reduce rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Transat A.T. from C$5.50 to C$4.00 in a report on Monday, April 5th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Transat A.T. from C$3.90 to C$3.50 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of Transat A.T. from C$3.90 to C$3.50 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Desjardins restated a hold rating on shares of Transat A.T. in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Sell and a consensus price target of C$3.86.

Shares of Transat A.T. stock opened at C$5.34 on Friday. Transat A.T. has a 1 year low of C$3.56 and a 1 year high of C$7.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16,969.40. The firm has a market capitalization of C$201.57 million and a PE ratio of -0.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$4.69 and its 200 day moving average is C$5.20.

Transat A.T. (TSE:TRZ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported C($2.89) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($3.04) by C$0.15. The business had revenue of C$41.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$67.20 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Transat A.T. will post -4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Transat A.T. Company Profile

Transat A.T. Inc operates as an integrated international tourism company in the Americas and Europe. It develops and markets holiday travel services in packages, including air travel and hotel stays, and air-only formats to 60 destinations in approximately 25 countries. The company also operates as an outgoing tour operator to purchase various components of a trip locally or abroad and sell them separately or in packages to consumers in their local markets, through travel agencies, or through the Web.

