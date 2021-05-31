Transcontinental (TSE:TCL.A) Earns Outperform Rating from CIBC

CIBC reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Transcontinental (TSE:TCL.A) in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a C$25.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Cormark upped their target price on Transcontinental from C$27.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th.

TSE:TCL.A opened at C$22.49 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$23.25 and its 200 day moving average price is C$21.54. Transcontinental has a 52 week low of C$11.53 and a 52 week high of C$24.71. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.96 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.33, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Transcontinental Inc engages in flexible packaging business in Canada, the United States, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through three segments: Packaging, Printing, and Media. The Packaging segment engages in extrusion, lamination, printing, and converting activities, as well as offers flexible plastic and paper products, including rollstock, bags and pouches, coextruded films, shrink films and bags, and advanced coatings.

