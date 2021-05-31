Trex (NYSE:TREX) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Trex (NYSE:TREX) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $295 million-$305 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $278.06 million.

Several research firms have commented on TREX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Trex in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They set a neutral rating and a $109.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Trex from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Trex from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist upgraded Trex from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Trex from $20.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $96.72.

Shares of Trex stock opened at $97.41 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.24 and a beta of 1.47. Trex has a fifty-two week low of $54.10 and a fifty-two week high of $111.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $103.21 and a 200 day moving average of $92.07.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $245.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.31 million. Trex had a return on equity of 33.59% and a net margin of 19.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Trex will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Trex news, Director James E. Cline sold 8,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.85, for a total transaction of $923,798.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,124 shares in the company, valued at $2,789,703.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay M. Gratz sold 2,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.92, for a total value of $215,968.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,630 shares in the company, valued at $2,283,819.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,004 shares of company stock worth $2,719,210 over the last 90 days. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Trex

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and plastic composite products, and related accessories primarily for residential decking, and railing applications in the United States. It offers Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance protective shells for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening systems; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

