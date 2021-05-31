TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS) Shares Bought by Wasatch Advisors Inc.

Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS) by 195.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,599,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,720,096 shares during the quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of TriMas worth $78,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of TriMas by 77.8% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 457,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,859,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in TriMas by 135.5% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 28,345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $859,000 after buying an additional 16,309 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in TriMas by 5.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,236,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,134,000 after purchasing an additional 155,729 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in TriMas by 76.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 8,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in TriMas by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,565,439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,464,000 after buying an additional 36,974 shares during the period. 97.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other TriMas news, insider Joshua A. Sherbin sold 20,110 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.79, for a total value of $659,406.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Paul Swart sold 3,399 shares of TriMas stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.61, for a total transaction of $107,442.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 140,718 shares of company stock worth $4,554,438 over the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TRS stock opened at $32.42 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.71. TriMas Co. has a 12-month low of $21.43 and a 12-month high of $36.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of -17.62 and a beta of 0.75.

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.03. TriMas had a positive return on equity of 11.87% and a negative net margin of 10.05%. Equities analysts forecast that TriMas Co. will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TriMas from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

TriMas Company Profile

TriMas Corporation manufactures and provides products for consumer products, aerospace, and industrial end markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment offers specialty polymeric and steel closure and dispensing systems, including dispensing products, such as foaming and sanitizer pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, and nasal and trigger sprayers; polymeric and steel caps and closures comprising food lids, flip-top and beverage closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures, flexible spouts, and agricultural closures; polymeric jar products; integrated dispensers; bag-in-box products; aseptic closures; industrial closures and flex spouts; and single-bodied and assembled caps and closures under the Rieke, Taplast, Affaba & Ferrari, Stolz, and Rapak brands.

