Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tsakos Energy Navigation is a leading provider of international seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services. It was incorporated in 1993 as an exempted company under the laws of Bermuda under the name Maritime Investment Fund Limited. In 1996, Maritime Investment Fund Limited was renamed MIF Limited. Their common shares were listed in 1993 on the Oslo Stock Exchange and the Bermuda Stock Exchange although they delisted from the OSE in March 2005 due to limited trading. The Company’s shares are no longer actively traded on the Bermuda exchange. In July 2001, the Company’s name was changed to Tsakos Energy Navigation to enhance their brand recognition in the tanker industry, particularly among charterers. “

TNP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Tsakos Energy Navigation from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set a buy rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $12.31.

TNP opened at $9.06 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.15. The firm has a market cap of $164.86 million, a PE ratio of -9.24 and a beta of 0.50. Tsakos Energy Navigation has a twelve month low of $7.06 and a twelve month high of $15.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shipping company reported ($1.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($0.39). Tsakos Energy Navigation had a return on equity of 5.26% and a net margin of 3.73%. The business had revenue of $91.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.31 million. Equities analysts forecast that Tsakos Energy Navigation will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kopernik Global Investors LLC boosted its position in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 1,103,036 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $8,857,000 after acquiring an additional 65,303 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 10.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 506,638 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,797,000 after purchasing an additional 48,995 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 633,430 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,085,000 after purchasing an additional 43,326 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 14.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 311,220 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,947,000 after purchasing an additional 39,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 106,388 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after buying an additional 28,320 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.65% of the company’s stock.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Company Profile

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited provides seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services worldwide. The company offers marine transportation services for national, major, and other independent oil companies and refiners under long, medium, and short-term charters. As of April 2, 2021, it operated a fleet of 66 double-hull vessels, comprising of 61 conventional tankers, two LNG carriers, and three suezmax DP2 shuttle tankers.

