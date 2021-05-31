Tygh Capital Management Inc. Buys 11,207 Shares of OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR)

Tygh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 283,526 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,207 shares during the period. Tygh Capital Management Inc. owned 0.39% of OraSure Technologies worth $3,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in OSUR. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in OraSure Technologies by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,873,273 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $138,560,000 after acquiring an additional 841,547 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP grew its holdings in OraSure Technologies by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,404,942 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $16,396,000 after acquiring an additional 70,409 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its holdings in OraSure Technologies by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 763,140 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $8,906,000 after acquiring an additional 201,130 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in OraSure Technologies by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 522,845 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,688 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of OraSure Technologies by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 469,824 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,974,000 after buying an additional 2,950 shares during the period. 91.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OSUR has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James reduced their target price on OraSure Technologies from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded OraSure Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Citigroup reduced their target price on OraSure Technologies from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Lake Street Capital cut their price target on OraSure Technologies from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.33.

OSUR stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $9.61. 19,539 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,024,630. OraSure Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.58 and a fifty-two week high of $19.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.52. The stock has a market cap of $691.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -137.27 and a beta of -0.25.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. OraSure Technologies had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a negative return on equity of 0.97%. The firm had revenue of $58.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.07 million. On average, equities analysts predict that OraSure Technologies, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OraSure Technologies Company Profile

OraSure Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Diagnostics and Molecular Solutions. The company also offers other diagnostic products, such as immunoassays and other in vitro diagnostic tests.

