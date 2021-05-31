Tygh Capital Management Inc. Has $10.81 Million Stock Position in Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV)

Tygh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) by 4.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 688,308 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,798 shares during the period. Viavi Solutions makes up 1.5% of Tygh Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Tygh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Viavi Solutions were worth $10,806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 12.6% during the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 14,325 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Viavi Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 15.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,446 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 24,805 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 2,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 2.9% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 94,041 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 2,662 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VIAV traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $17.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,010,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,027,745. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.64. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a one year low of $11.33 and a one year high of $17.66. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.78 and a beta of 0.75.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. Viavi Solutions had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 18.68%. The company had revenue of $303.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Viavi Solutions from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of Viavi Solutions from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.50.

In related news, SVP Luke M. Scrivanich sold 6,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $99,525.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 48,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $748,619. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy Campos sold 30,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.53, for a total transaction of $509,140.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 134,335 shares of company stock worth $2,221,799. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government, civil, military, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Network Enablement (NE), Service Enablement (SE), and Optical Security and Performance Products (OSP) segments.

