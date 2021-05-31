Tygh Capital Management Inc. Has $4.82 Million Stock Position in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Tygh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) by 4.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 24,796 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 965 shares during the period. Tygh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Repligen were worth $4,821,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Repligen by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,002 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,108,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Repligen by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,118 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Repligen by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,055 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of Repligen by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,017 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Repligen by 54.5% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 170 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Repligen alerts:

In other Repligen news, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 22,267 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.41, for a total value of $3,816,786.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 212,150 shares in the company, valued at $36,364,631.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jon Snodgres sold 3,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.47, for a total value of $682,306.15. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,872,718.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 71,559 shares of company stock worth $13,203,676. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RGEN traded up $1.16 on Monday, reaching $182.61. The company had a trading volume of 301,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 404,771. Repligen Co. has a 52 week low of $109.38 and a 52 week high of $228.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $196.58 and its 200-day moving average is $198.97. The stock has a market cap of $10.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.94 and a beta of 0.83.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $142.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.88 million. Repligen had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 18.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 87.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Repligen Co. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on RGEN shares. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Repligen from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Repligen from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Repligen from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $235.25.

Repligen Company Profile

Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration and OEM Products (Proteins). The Chromatography product line includes a number of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.

Featured Article: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Repligen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repligen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.