Tygh Capital Management Inc. Purchases 1,386 Shares of LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG)

Tygh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,791 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares during the quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in LHC Group were worth $6,844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in LHC Group by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 1,049 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in LHC Group by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 124 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in LHC Group by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,534 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in LHC Group by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 11,656 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,229,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in LHC Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LHCG traded down $3.45 on Monday, reaching $196.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 136,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,625. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.71, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $201.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $202.60. LHC Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $149.43 and a 12-month high of $236.81.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The health services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $524.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $524.92 million. LHC Group had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 11.12%. As a group, research analysts expect that LHC Group, Inc. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LHCG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LHC Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of LHC Group from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. LHC Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.11.

In related news, Director Ronald T. Nixon sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.62, for a total value of $1,008,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,242,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

LHC Group Company Profile

LHC Group, Inc, a health care provider, specializes in the post-acute continuum of care primarily for Medicare beneficiaries in the United States. The company's Home Health Services segment offers home nursing services, including wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pain management, pharmaceutical administration, skilled observation and assessment, and patient education; medically-oriented social services; and physical, occupational, and speech therapy services.

