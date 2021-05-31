Tygh Capital Management Inc. Purchases 26,237 Shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

Tygh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) by 25.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 128,099 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,237 shares during the period. Fabrinet makes up approximately 1.6% of Tygh Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Tygh Capital Management Inc. owned 0.35% of Fabrinet worth $11,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FN. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in Fabrinet by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 57,850 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,489,000 after acquiring an additional 4,867 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Fabrinet during the fourth quarter worth about $509,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Fabrinet by 130.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 40,913 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,175,000 after acquiring an additional 23,163 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Fabrinet during the first quarter worth about $12,453,000. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Fabrinet by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 57,296 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,917,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.95% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Fabrinet from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Scotiabank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Fabrinet in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. B. Riley boosted their price target on Fabrinet from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Fabrinet from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Fabrinet from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.75.

Shares of Fabrinet stock traded up $0.69 on Monday, hitting $89.69. The stock had a trading volume of 4,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,966. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.12 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $86.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.75. Fabrinet has a twelve month low of $57.56 and a twelve month high of $94.25.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.07. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 7.55%. The firm had revenue of $479.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fabrinet will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fabrinet Company Profile

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

