U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Bought by Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC

Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 53.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,462 shares during the quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,779,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $828,350,000 after buying an additional 448,900 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $673,915,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,084,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $656,195,000 after buying an additional 1,279,974 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 10,894,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $507,576,000 after purchasing an additional 280,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,717,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $499,351,000 after purchasing an additional 164,313 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.31% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Katherine B. Quinn sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.47, for a total value of $1,536,750.00. Also, EVP Mark G. Runkel sold 35,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.76, for a total transaction of $2,149,324.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,441,264.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 312,153 shares of company stock valued at $18,005,134. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on USB shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Compass Point lifted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $64.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. U.S. Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.22.

Shares of USB opened at $60.78 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $90.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.99, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.74. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $34.01 and a one year high of $62.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.07.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.53 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 24.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.90%.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments. The company offers depository services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and time certificate contracts; lending services, such as traditional credit products; and credit card services, lease financing and import/export trade, asset-backed lending, agricultural finance, and other products.

