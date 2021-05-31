United States Steel Co. Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $12.35 Per Share (NYSE:X)

United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) – Analysts at KeyCorp upped their FY2021 EPS estimates for United States Steel in a report issued on Wednesday, May 26th. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $12.35 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $10.97.
United States Steel (NYSE:X) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.88 billion. United States Steel had a negative return on equity of 13.05% and a negative net margin of 6.41%.
Shares of X stock opened at $25.93 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.20 and its 200-day moving average is $19.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a PE ratio of -6.74, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.26. United States Steel has a 52 week low of $6.58 and a 52 week high of $29.97.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United States Steel in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of United States Steel by 287.9% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United States Steel in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of United States Steel in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United States Steel in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
In other United States Steel news, CFO Christine S. Breves sold 24,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.54, for a total value of $620,162.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 203,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,209,444.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Scott D. Buckiso sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.17, for a total value of $529,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 133,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,822,913.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 88,430 shares of company stock worth $2,109,816. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.15%. United States Steel’s payout ratio is currently -0.86%.
United States Steel Company Profile
United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets and tin mill products, as well as all iron ore and coke.
