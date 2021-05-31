United States Steel Co. Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $12.35 Per Share (NYSE:X)

United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) – Analysts at KeyCorp upped their FY2021 EPS estimates for United States Steel in a report issued on Wednesday, May 26th. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $12.35 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $10.97.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.88 billion. United States Steel had a negative return on equity of 13.05% and a negative net margin of 6.41%.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded United States Steel from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on United States Steel from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised United States Steel from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $15.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of United States Steel in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised United States Steel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.25.

Shares of X stock opened at $25.93 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.20 and its 200-day moving average is $19.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a PE ratio of -6.74, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.26. United States Steel has a 52 week low of $6.58 and a 52 week high of $29.97.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United States Steel in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of United States Steel by 287.9% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United States Steel in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of United States Steel in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United States Steel in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other United States Steel news, CFO Christine S. Breves sold 24,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.54, for a total value of $620,162.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 203,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,209,444.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Scott D. Buckiso sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.17, for a total value of $529,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 133,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,822,913.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 88,430 shares of company stock worth $2,109,816. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.15%. United States Steel’s payout ratio is currently -0.86%.

United States Steel Company Profile

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets and tin mill products, as well as all iron ore and coke.

