Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.610-1.650 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.08 billion-$1.09 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.09 billion.

Several research firms have weighed in on UNIT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Uniti Group from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Uniti Group from $6.00 to $9.50 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Uniti Group currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.50.

UNIT stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,818,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,980,179. The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 0.88. Uniti Group has a 12 month low of $8.07 and a 12 month high of $13.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.41.

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.41). On average, analysts predict that Uniti Group will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. Uniti Group’s dividend payout ratio is 34.88%.

About Uniti Group

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of September 30, 2020, Uniti owns 6.7 million fiber strand miles and other communications real estate throughout the United States.

