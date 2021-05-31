Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $129.78.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Unity Software in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Unity Software from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Barclays cut their price objective on Unity Software from $130.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Wedbush lowered their target price on Unity Software from $175.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Unity Software in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $126.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NYSE U traded down $1.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $94.46. 2,276,818 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,146,619. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $95.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.28. Unity Software has a 12 month low of $65.11 and a 12 month high of $174.94.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $234.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.08 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Unity Software will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Unity Software news, SVP Ruth Ann Keene sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.52, for a total value of $689,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 77,121 shares in the company, valued at $7,597,960.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John S. Riccitiello sold 217,124 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.37, for a total value of $22,009,859.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,179,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $525,023,106.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 722,611 shares of company stock valued at $69,071,822.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in U. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new position in shares of Unity Software in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,870,777,000. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Unity Software by 240.0% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,096,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,174,000 after acquiring an additional 5,715,289 shares during the period. Thrive Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Unity Software during the third quarter worth about $307,805,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Unity Software by 162.5% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,248,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,851,000 after acquiring an additional 2,010,904 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Unity Software by 162.9% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,226,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,606,000 after acquiring an additional 1,999,079 shares during the period. 75.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

