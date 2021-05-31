Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.03 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) will report $1.03 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Urban Outfitters’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.09 billion and the lowest is $906.70 million. Urban Outfitters reported sales of $803.27 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Urban Outfitters will report full year sales of $4.28 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.07 billion to $4.40 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $4.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.24 billion to $4.73 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Urban Outfitters.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The apparel retailer reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.38. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 0.87% and a net margin of 0.04%. The business had revenue of $927.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $870.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.41) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Urban Outfitters from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Urban Outfitters presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.14.

In other news, CAO Azeez Hayne sold 2,261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $90,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Melanie Marein-Efron sold 3,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.43, for a total value of $148,297.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,630.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,656 shares of company stock worth $1,991,200 in the last quarter. 27.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Urban Outfitters by 1.5% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 18,197 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in Urban Outfitters by 1.6% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 25,366 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 4.1% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,800 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Urban Outfitters by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 232,697 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $5,957,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 0.4% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 163,444 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $6,078,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the period. 68.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Urban Outfitters stock traded down $0.15 on Monday, hitting $39.16. The stock had a trading volume of 2,405,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,786,874. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.18 and a 200 day moving average of $32.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,919.92, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.59. Urban Outfitters has a twelve month low of $14.41 and a twelve month high of $41.95.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, wholesale, and Subscription. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

