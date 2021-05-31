VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) Shares Sold by Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC

Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC cut its position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 16.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,918 shares during the period. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF were worth $646,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GDX. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the first quarter worth about $33,000. JBF Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 3,502.0% in the fourth quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 36,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 35,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000.

Shares of GDX opened at $39.42 on Monday. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a 52 week low of $30.64 and a 52 week high of $45.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.19.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

