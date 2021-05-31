Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Stock Holdings Increased by Rossmore Private Capital

Rossmore Private Capital boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,072 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,036 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of Rossmore Private Capital’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Rossmore Private Capital’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $8,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 260.0% during the first quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, South State CORP. increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 76.0% during the fourth quarter. South State CORP. now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $386.13 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $382.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $356.80. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $272.77 and a 1 year high of $388.68.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

