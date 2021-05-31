Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) is Column Capital Advisors LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 8.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 802,397 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,015 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares makes up 9.1% of Column Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Column Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $40,689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VXUS. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 68.4% during the first quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $66.42 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $64.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.50. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $46.83 and a twelve month high of $66.66.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%.

Featured Story: Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.