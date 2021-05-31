Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) Shares Sold by Coyle Financial Counsel LLC

Coyle Financial Counsel LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,457 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares comprises about 2.3% of Coyle Financial Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 68.4% in the first quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VXUS stock traded up $0.15 on Monday, reaching $66.42. The company had a trading volume of 85,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,430,712. The company has a 50-day moving average of $64.95 and a 200-day moving average of $62.50. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $46.83 and a 12 month high of $66.66.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were issued a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%.

