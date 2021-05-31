Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) Holdings Trimmed by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP reduced its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) by 13.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 681,215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 107,500 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned 1.37% of Veeco Instruments worth $14,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 4.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 46,775 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 1,945 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Veeco Instruments by 447.9% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 3,270 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Veeco Instruments by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,224 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 2,516 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Veeco Instruments by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 49,734 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $863,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Veeco Instruments by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 33,110 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 6,173 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Veeco Instruments alerts:

NASDAQ:VECO opened at $23.82 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -216.55 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.16. Veeco Instruments Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.58 and a 1 year high of $24.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 2.82.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $133.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.68 million. Veeco Instruments had a positive return on equity of 7.88% and a negative net margin of 1.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Veeco Instruments Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Susan Wilkerson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.82, for a total transaction of $109,100.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,406,997.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on VECO shares. Northland Securities raised their price objective on Veeco Instruments from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays lifted their price target on Veeco Instruments from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Veeco Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Veeco Instruments from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Veeco Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.67.

Veeco Instruments Profile

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices worldwide. The company offers laser annealing, ion beam deposition and etch, metal organic chemical vapor deposition, single wafer wet processing and surface preparation, molecular beam epitaxy, and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems, as well as packaging lithography equipment.

See Also: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Veeco Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeco Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.