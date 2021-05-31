Veles (VLS) 24-Hour Volume Hits $10.00

Veles (CURRENCY:VLS) traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 31st. During the last seven days, Veles has traded 7.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Veles coin can currently be bought for about $0.0988 or 0.00000263 BTC on popular exchanges. Veles has a market capitalization of $127,391.81 and $10.00 worth of Veles was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37,551.08 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,725.40 or 0.07257851 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000871 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $706.67 or 0.01881880 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $190.94 or 0.00508486 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $71.19 or 0.00189590 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $275.46 or 0.00733574 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $175.49 or 0.00467339 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00006405 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $163.40 or 0.00435151 BTC.

Veles Coin Profile

Veles is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Multiple Algorithms

hashing algorithm. It launched on November 6th, 2018. Veles’ total supply is 1,394,648 coins and its circulating supply is 1,288,977 coins. Veles’ official Twitter account is @velescore and its Facebook page is accessible here. Veles’ official website is veles.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Veles Core is an open-source software project that aims to help the people of the Internet to retain their freedom of access to information and to improve the privacy of the communications over the Internet by building services such as decentralized VPN with multi-hop support. Veles is a multi-algorithmic cryptocurrency for mining, which enables the network to be secured by a large number of miners with different devices, such as GPU rigs or ASICs. To complement multi-algo PoW we're already working on a PoS implementation as an additional consensus algorithm. “

Veles Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veles directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Veles should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Veles using one of the exchanges listed above.

