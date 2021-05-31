Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $77 million-$94 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $93.76 million.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VLDR. Zacks Investment Research raised Velodyne Lidar from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Velodyne Lidar in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Craig Hallum downgraded Velodyne Lidar from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Bank of America began coverage on Velodyne Lidar in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an underperform rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Velodyne Lidar from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Velodyne Lidar presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.22.

VLDR opened at $9.65 on Monday. Velodyne Lidar has a 12-month low of $8.97 and a 12-month high of $32.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.38 and a beta of 0.90.

Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $17.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Velodyne Lidar will post -1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Joseph Michael Jellen sold 280,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total transaction of $2,903,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,635,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,960,010.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anand Gopalan sold 440,672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.85, for a total value of $4,340,619.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 506,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,993,556. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,848,554 shares of company stock worth $29,012,452 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Velodyne Lidar, Inc provides real-time three-dimensional vision for autonomous systems worldwide. It offers a broad lineup of surround-view lidar to support numerous end applications, including autonomous vehicles, drones, security, and mapping; and solid state lidar technology that combine the high reliability and long lifetime of traditional micro electro-mechanical systems solutions.

