Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $100 million-$105 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $100.66 million.

Shares of NASDAQ:VERO opened at $2.04 on Monday. Venus Concept has a 52-week low of $1.60 and a 52-week high of $5.00. The stock has a market cap of $110.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.22.

Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.06). Venus Concept had a negative return on equity of 91.82% and a negative net margin of 47.56%. The firm had revenue of $25.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.70 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Venus Concept will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VERO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Venus Concept in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Venus Concept from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Venus Concept has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $4.79.

Venus Concept Inc, a medical technology company, develops, commercializes, and delivers minimally invasive and non-invasive medical aesthetic and hair restoration technologies worldwide. Its product portfolio includes aesthetic device platforms, including Venus Versa, a multi-application device used in aesthetic and cosmetic procedures; Venus Legacy, a noninvasive device used in dermatological and general surgical procedures for females; Venus Velocity and Venus Epileve, a diode laser device for hair removal, permanent hair reduction, and treatment of ingrown hair; and Venus Fiore that is used for the treatment of vaginal canal, labia skin tightening, and mons pubis.

