Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) Shares Purchased by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) by 276.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,375 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,417 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vericel were worth $3,965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Vericel by 120.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,260,866 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $403,341,000 after buying an additional 3,967,236 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Vericel by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 30,321 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,684,000 after purchasing an additional 3,887 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Vericel by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,428 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Vericel by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 83,143 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,619,000 after buying an additional 1,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vericel during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000.

In other Vericel news, Director Paul K. Wotton sold 5,000 shares of Vericel stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.52, for a total transaction of $252,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,343,933.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Dominick Colangelo sold 40,000 shares of Vericel stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.01, for a total transaction of $2,040,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 206,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,535,605.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 116,372 shares of company stock worth $6,208,573. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ VCEL opened at $56.50 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $55.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 706.34 and a beta of 2.10. Vericel Co. has a 52-week low of $12.82 and a 52-week high of $64.89.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). Vericel had a return on equity of 3.45% and a net margin of 3.24%. The firm had revenue of $34.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. Vericel’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Vericel Co. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on VCEL shares. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Vericel from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet cut Vericel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vericel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Vericel from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Truist increased their target price on Vericel from $40.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.25.

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, and distributes cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in the United States. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

