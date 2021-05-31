Verity Asset Management Inc. Has $1.09 Million Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,293 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter valued at about $218,000. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC now owns 7,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 9,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 2,078 shares during the last quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 801,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,169,000 after purchasing an additional 265,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 674,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,875,000 after purchasing an additional 32,578 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.62.

In other news, CEO Martin G. King sold 21,066 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.51, for a total value of $1,990,947.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.76, for a total transaction of $977,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 43,370 shares of company stock worth $4,135,557 over the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PM stock opened at $96.43 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $150.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $95.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.25. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.37 and a 52 week high of $98.62.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.17. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.20% and a negative return on equity of 85.06%. The company had revenue of $7.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.98%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.84%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

