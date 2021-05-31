Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Purchased by Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 98.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 41,901 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 20,809 shares during the quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VZ. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 649.0% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,580 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 3,102 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,022,000. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,902 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,815,000 after acquiring an additional 8,114 shares during the last quarter. Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth approximately $239,000. Finally, CNB Bank lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. CNB Bank now owns 25,300 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.42% of the company’s stock.

VZ stock traded up $0.20 on Monday, hitting $56.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,027,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,312,996. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $57.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.85. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.85 and a 1 year high of $61.95. The stock has a market cap of $233.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 30.10%. The firm had revenue of $32.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th were given a $0.6275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.22%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VZ. Moffett Nathanson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Tigress Financial upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Verizon Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.46.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.60, for a total value of $86,458.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,515,433.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total transaction of $2,039,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,647 shares in the company, valued at $1,377,674.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 82,903 shares of company stock valued at $4,875,933. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

