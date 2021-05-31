Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Acquires 8,893 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 22.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,303 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,893 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for 0.9% of Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $10,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horan Securities Inc. grew its position in Visa by 432.0% in the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 133 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Eukles Asset Management bought a new position in Visa in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on V shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Visa from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Visa from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $259.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Visa from $258.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $250.22.

NYSE:V traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $227.30. 5,782,053 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,867,722. The firm has a market capitalization of $442.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $227.55 and its 200-day moving average is $214.78. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $179.23 and a 12-month high of $237.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. Visa had a net margin of 49.93% and a return on equity of 33.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total transaction of $1,912,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,669,455.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.87, for a total transaction of $2,394,060.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 11,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,394,060.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 137,626 shares of company stock worth $30,979,639 in the last ninety days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

