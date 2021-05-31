Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Boosts Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,675 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,154 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $4,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 66.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ABBV traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $113.20. 7,104,319 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,297,863. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40. The stock has a market cap of $199.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.84. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.11 and a 1 year high of $118.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $112.54 and a 200 day moving average of $107.46.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $13.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.84 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 136.75% and a net margin of 10.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 50.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.42 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 4,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.40, for a total transaction of $470,281.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,127,171.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ABBV. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on AbbVie from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Mizuho boosted their target price on AbbVie from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on AbbVie from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. AbbVie presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.31.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

