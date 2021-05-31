Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Boosts Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 159,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,919 shares during the quarter. Bank of America comprises approximately 0.5% of Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $6,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BAC. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 14,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 3,251 shares during the period. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth about $122,000. Gleason Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 90,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,737,000 after acquiring an additional 2,524 shares during the period. Bull Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $237,000. Finally, PGGM Investments purchased a new position in Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,389,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BAC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Bank of America from $40.50 to $43.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. Barclays upped their target price on Bank of America from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.26.

Shares of NYSE:BAC traded down $0.16 on Monday, hitting $42.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,509,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,655,980. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $22.39 and a 12 month high of $43.26. The company has a market capitalization of $363.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.21. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 24.09%. The company had revenue of $22.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, April 15th that allows the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 38.50%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

