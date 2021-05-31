Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 16.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,197 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,284 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $3,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 128.6% in the first quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in Zoetis during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Zoetis during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Zoetis during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Zoetis stock traded up $2.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $176.68. The stock had a trading volume of 1,439,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,983,524. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $170.20 and its 200 day moving average is $162.43. Zoetis Inc. has a one year low of $130.40 and a one year high of $178.71.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.22. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.30% and a return on equity of 55.11%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 20th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is 25.97%.

In other news, EVP Robert Edward Kelly sold 2,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.05, for a total transaction of $324,792.75. Also, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 11,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.14, for a total transaction of $1,979,919.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,282 shares in the company, valued at $6,173,019.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,692 shares of company stock worth $3,319,012 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Argus lifted their price objective on Zoetis from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $197.00 to $203.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $166.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.25.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Recommended Story: Economic Bubble

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.