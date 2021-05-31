Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Purchases 1,716 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 4.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 43,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,716 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $3,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter worth $1,296,799,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 104.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 35,972,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,465,213,000 after purchasing an additional 18,409,146 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth $827,361,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 98,409,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,740,591,000 after purchasing an additional 10,552,671 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,476,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $854,988,000 after purchasing an additional 2,631,219 shares during the period. 84.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MS shares. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Morgan Stanley from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Morgan Stanley from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. UBS Group raised their target price on Morgan Stanley from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.58.

In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 73,162 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total transaction of $5,857,349.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 267,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,449,274.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MS traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $90.95. 9,487,234 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,228,173. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Morgan Stanley has a twelve month low of $43.52 and a twelve month high of $91.35. The company has a market cap of $169.22 billion, a PE ratio of 11.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.80.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $15.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.48 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 23.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 65.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 6.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.28%.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following business segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

See Also: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.