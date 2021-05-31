Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Purchases 731 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 12.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,425 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in ASML were worth $3,966,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASML. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of ASML by 15,844.4% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,435 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $703,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of ASML during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $248,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ASML during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ASML during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in shares of ASML by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 745 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. 18.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ASML alerts:

Shares of ASML stock traded up $10.38 on Monday, hitting $675.47. 615,672 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 967,331. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $645.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $552.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $283.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.07. ASML Holding has a 12-month low of $323.50 and a 12-month high of $679.44.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. ASML had a net margin of 28.37% and a return on equity of 33.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 78.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. Analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 15.27 earnings per share for the current year.

ASML has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Grupo Santander cut shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Susquehanna restated a “hold” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Monday, April 26th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research increased their target price on shares of ASML to $747.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $613.90.

About ASML

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Featured Article: Which market index is the best?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML).

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.