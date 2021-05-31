Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lowered its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 4.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 60,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,035 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $5,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 41.8% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,415,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,624,094,000 after buying an additional 5,429,050 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $383,627,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 274.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,189,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,630,000 after buying an additional 3,802,356 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,256,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,962,781,000 after buying an additional 2,581,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $227,122,000.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $0.01 on Monday, reaching $85.26. 5,258,562 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,646,466. The company’s 50-day moving average is $85.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.45. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $84.22 and a 1-year high of $89.59.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were given a dividend of $0.131 per share. This represents a $1.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 3rd.

Featured Story: S&P/TSX Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.