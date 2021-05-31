VITE (VITE) Achieves Market Cap of $45.36 Million

VITE (CURRENCY:VITE) traded 13.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 31st. Over the last week, VITE has traded down 4.6% against the US dollar. VITE has a total market cap of $45.36 million and approximately $3.24 million worth of VITE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VITE coin can now be purchased for $0.0940 or 0.00000255 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

VITE (CRYPTO:VITE) is a coin. It was first traded on April 25th, 2018. VITE’s total supply is 1,015,113,860 coins and its circulating supply is 482,542,749 coins. VITE’s official Twitter account is @vitelabs and its Facebook page is accessible here . VITE’s official website is www.vite.org . The official message board for VITE is medium.com/vitelabs . The Reddit community for VITE is /r/vitelabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Vite’s goal is to provide a general-purpose platform for decentralized applications while at the same time delivering high throughput, low latency, scalability and security. Its reactive blockchain offers a message-driven asynchronous architecture and a DAG-based ledger. Its technology improves on existing solutions in the blockchain ecosystem, such as the ledger structure and consensus algorithm. VITE (Token) is an Ethereum-based token that powers VITE platform. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VITE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VITE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VITE using one of the exchanges listed above.

