Vulcan Forged PYR Market Capitalization Tops $39.35 Million (PYR)

Vulcan Forged PYR (CURRENCY:PYR) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 31st. One Vulcan Forged PYR coin can currently be bought for about $2.24 or 0.00006244 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded 13.3% lower against the dollar. Vulcan Forged PYR has a market capitalization of $39.35 million and approximately $410,584.00 worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Vulcan Forged PYR Coin Profile

Vulcan Forged PYR is a coin. It launched on March 18th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,567,650 coins. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @VulcanForged

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged is a non-fungible token (NFT) game studio, marketplace and dApp incubator with multiple games and an active community of users. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of the Vulcan.Forged platform (PYR) is a transferable representation of attributed functions specified in the protocol/code of the Vulcan.Forged platform, and which is designed to be used solely as an interoperable utility token on the platform and across different game environments. PYR Token is an ERC20 token to be ported to Matic. “

Buying and Selling Vulcan Forged PYR

