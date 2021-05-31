Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Stake Boosted by Center for Financial Planning Inc.

Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 10.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,062 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WMT. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth about $609,000. Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Walmart by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 29,379 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,235,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in Walmart by 558.1% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,514 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 2,132 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Walmart by 95.0% during the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,258 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 4,024 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in Walmart by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 23,413 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,375,000 after acquiring an additional 2,230 shares during the period. 29.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on WMT shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 24th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Walmart from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Walmart from $163.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Walmart in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Walmart presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.20.

NYSE WMT traded up $0.34 during trading on Monday, hitting $142.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,063,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,919,690. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $140.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.76. The firm has a market cap of $399.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.46. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.01 and a 52 week high of $153.66.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $138.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.53 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 2.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 18th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the retailer to purchase up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Randall L. Stephenson acquired 7,725 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $129.63 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,391.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,076,966.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 106,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.23, for a total value of $13,916,810.27. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,507,124 shares in the company, valued at $1,378,849,882.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,991,985 shares of company stock worth $1,126,338,793. Company insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

