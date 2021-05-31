Wasatch Advisors Inc. Buys 22,904 Shares of Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX)

Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) by 6.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 355,867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,904 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Minerals Technologies were worth $26,804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 66.9% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 409 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Minerals Technologies in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 42.4% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 53.2% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,215 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Minerals Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

MTX stock opened at $87.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 2.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $80.63 and a 200-day moving average of $70.82. Minerals Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.06 and a fifty-two week high of $87.29.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $452.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.63 million. Minerals Technologies had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 6.98%. Minerals Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Minerals Technologies Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. Minerals Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.01%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Minerals Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Minerals Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.25.

Minerals Technologies Company Profile

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services. The company's Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, as well as chromite and leonardite.

