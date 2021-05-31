Wasatch Advisors Inc. Cuts Position in The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE)

Wasatch Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) by 30.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 498,772 shares of the company’s stock after selling 217,990 shares during the quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. owned 3.32% of The Lovesac worth $28,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Lovesac in the 1st quarter worth about $485,000. Premier Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new position in shares of The Lovesac in the 1st quarter worth about $7,316,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of The Lovesac in the 1st quarter worth about $215,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Lovesac by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 774,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,826,000 after purchasing an additional 56,037 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of The Lovesac by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 24,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Shawn David Nelson sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $414,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 31.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LOVE stock opened at $83.02 on Monday. The Lovesac Company has a 52-week low of $16.03 and a 52-week high of $86.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $72.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 95.43, a P/E/G ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 2.49.

The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.79. The Lovesac had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 4.59%. The business had revenue of $129.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Lovesac Company will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LOVE. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on The Lovesac from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on The Lovesac from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on The Lovesac from $50.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of The Lovesac in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on The Lovesac from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.75.

The Lovesac Company Profile

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells furniture. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, foot sac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans. As of January 31, 2021, the Company operated 108 showrooms.

