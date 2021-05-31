Wasatch Advisors Inc. Decreases Holdings in The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX)

Wasatch Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 827,468 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,690 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Descartes Systems Group were worth $50,479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DSGX. Strs Ohio lifted its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 67,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,947,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 188,379 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,774,000 after acquiring an additional 11,507 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,401 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $608,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 54.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 76,245 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,459,000 after buying an additional 26,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 405,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,694,000 after buying an additional 28,900 shares during the last quarter. 78.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Descartes Systems Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.00.

DSGX stock opened at $58.44 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 97.40 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $61.92 and its 200 day moving average is $60.19. The Descartes Systems Group Inc has a one year low of $45.30 and a one year high of $66.71.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $93.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.75 million. The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 14.94% and a return on equity of 6.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The Descartes Systems Group Inc will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

The Descartes Systems Group Profile

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management business process solutions that focuses on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable web and wireless logistics management applications, which unites a community of logistics-focused parties, allowing them to transact business.

