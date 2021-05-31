Wasatch Advisors Inc. Has $26.74 Million Stake in National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI)

Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) by 18.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,787,044 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 902,030 shares during the quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of National CineMedia worth $26,736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in National CineMedia by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 26,981 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 5,730 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of National CineMedia by 46.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 301,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 95,910 shares during the last quarter. Truepoint Inc. bought a new stake in shares of National CineMedia during the fourth quarter worth $93,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of National CineMedia during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of National CineMedia by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,523,672 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,828,000 after acquiring an additional 81,818 shares during the last quarter. 68.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get National CineMedia alerts:

Shares of National CineMedia stock opened at $4.84 on Monday. National CineMedia, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.81 and a 1 year high of $6.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.22. The company has a market capitalization of $391.24 million, a P/E ratio of -4.65 and a beta of 1.91.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $5.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. National CineMedia’s quarterly revenue was down 91.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that National CineMedia, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. National CineMedia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -20.00%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NCMI shares. Benchmark upgraded National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of National CineMedia in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded National CineMedia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.45.

In other news, major shareholder General L.P. Standard sold 1,968,718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.70, for a total transaction of $11,221,692.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark B. Segall sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.65, for a total value of $139,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,113.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,030,718 shares of company stock valued at $11,511,793 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

National CineMedia Company Profile

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates cinema advertising network in North America. The company engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

Featured Story: NASDAQ

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NCMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI).

Receive News & Ratings for National CineMedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National CineMedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.