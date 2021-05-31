Wasatch Advisors Inc. Has $27.32 Million Position in Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI)

Wasatch Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 478,442 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,842 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Denali Therapeutics were worth $27,319,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 180.1% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in Denali Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Denali Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $139,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Denali Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $243,000. Finally, Grace Capital acquired a new stake in Denali Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $251,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DNLI opened at $63.59 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a PE ratio of 276.49 and a beta of 1.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $56.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.04. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.36 and a 52-week high of $93.94.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $7.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.62 million. Denali Therapeutics had a net margin of 17.02% and a return on equity of 6.36%. Denali Therapeutics’s revenue was up 119.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -1.81 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Steve E. Krognes sold 50,000 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.89, for a total value of $3,094,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 1,666 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.37, for a total value of $108,906.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 202,917 shares of company stock valued at $11,969,323 over the last ninety days. 19.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DNLI. TheStreet upgraded Denali Therapeutics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Denali Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Denali Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 19th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Denali Therapeutics from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Denali Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Denali Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.00.

Denali Therapeutics Company Profile

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidates, including DNL201 that has completed Phase 1b clinical trials and DNL151, which are in Phase 1 and Phase 1b clinical trials for Parkinson's disease.

