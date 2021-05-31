Wasatch Advisors Inc. Invests $40.25 Million in GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS)

Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new position in GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 496,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,248,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of GDS. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in GDS by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 21,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,980,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of GDS by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 10,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GDS during the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of GDS by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 147,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436 shares during the period. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its stake in shares of GDS by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 4,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the period. 55.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GDS stock opened at $75.22 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $77.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.46. The company has a market capitalization of $14.06 billion, a PE ratio of -90.63 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. GDS Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $54.55 and a 52 week high of $116.76.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. GDS had a negative net margin of 14.32% and a negative return on equity of 5.18%. The business’s revenue was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that GDS Holdings Limited will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

GDS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Macquarie cut their price objective on GDS from $122.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised GDS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered GDS from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on GDS from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. GDS presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.37.

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services, as well as consulting services to the cloud, internet and banking industries. The company serves cloud service providers, Internet companies, financial institutions, telecommunications and IT service providers, and large domestic private sector and multinational corporations.

