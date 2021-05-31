Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.76 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) to post $0.76 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Waste Connections’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.72 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.79. Waste Connections reported earnings per share of $0.60 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 26.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Waste Connections will report full year earnings of $3.09 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.93 to $3.21. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.14 to $3.68. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Waste Connections.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. Waste Connections had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $113.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.17.

In other news, VP Susan Netherton sold 2,500 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total transaction of $300,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $734,133.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Waste Connections during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Waste Connections in the first quarter worth $32,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in Waste Connections by 225.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 325 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in Waste Connections in the first quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Connections in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. 79.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Waste Connections stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $121.44. 588,609 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,052,163. Waste Connections has a 12 month low of $87.23 and a 12 month high of $124.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $31.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 142.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.70.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.88%.

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through five segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Corporate. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

