Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.76 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) to post $0.76 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Waste Connections’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.72 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.79. Waste Connections reported earnings per share of $0.60 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 26.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Waste Connections will report full year earnings of $3.09 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.93 to $3.21. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.14 to $3.68. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Waste Connections.
Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. Waste Connections had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year.
In other news, VP Susan Netherton sold 2,500 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total transaction of $300,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $734,133.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Waste Connections during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Waste Connections in the first quarter worth $32,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in Waste Connections by 225.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 325 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in Waste Connections in the first quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Connections in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. 79.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of Waste Connections stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $121.44. 588,609 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,052,163. Waste Connections has a 12 month low of $87.23 and a 12 month high of $124.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $31.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 142.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.70.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.88%.
Waste Connections Company Profile
Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through five segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Corporate. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.
Further Reading: Monthly Dividend Stocks
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Waste Connections (WCN)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.