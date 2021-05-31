Webjet (OTCMKTS:WEBJF) Coverage Initiated at Citigroup

Citigroup started coverage on shares of Webjet (OTCMKTS:WEBJF) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on WEBJF. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Webjet in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Webjet from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th.

Shares of WEBJF remained flat at $$3.65 during trading hours on Monday. Webjet has a twelve month low of $2.04 and a twelve month high of $4.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.99.

Webjet Limited provides online travel booking services in Australia, New Zealand, Dubai, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Business to Consumer Travel and Business to Business Travel segments. The company enables its customers to compare, combine, and book domestic and international air travel, hotel accommodations, holiday packages, travel insurances, rental cars, motorhomes, and cruises.

