Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for argenx (ARGX)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of argenx (NASDAQ: ARGX) recently:

5/18/2021 – argenx had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $321.00 to $324.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/18/2021 – argenx was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “argenx SE is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. The company’s product pipeline consists of ARGX-113, ARGX-110 and ARGX-111 which are in clinical trials. argenx SE is based in Breda, the Netherlands. “

5/17/2021 – argenx was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $305.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “argenx SE is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. The company’s product pipeline consists of ARGX-113, ARGX-110 and ARGX-111 which are in clinical trials. argenx SE is based in Breda, the Netherlands. “

5/16/2021 – argenx was downgraded by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets to a “hold” rating.

5/10/2021 – argenx was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “argenx SE is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. The company’s product pipeline consists of ARGX-113, ARGX-110 and ARGX-111 which are in clinical trials. argenx SE is based in Breda, the Netherlands. “

5/10/2021 – argenx was upgraded by analysts at HC Wainwright from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $400.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $320.00.

4/26/2021 – argenx had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $326.00 to $321.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/23/2021 – argenx is now covered by analysts at Redburn Partners. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/22/2021 – argenx was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “argenx SE is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. The company’s product pipeline consists of ARGX-113, ARGX-110 and ARGX-111 which are in clinical trials. argenx SE is based in Breda, the Netherlands. “

4/19/2021 – argenx had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $326.00 to $321.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/16/2021 – argenx was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “argenx SE is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. The company’s product pipeline consists of ARGX-113, ARGX-110 and ARGX-111 which are in clinical trials. argenx SE is based in Breda, the Netherlands. “

4/9/2021 – argenx was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “argenx SE is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. The company’s product pipeline consists of ARGX-113, ARGX-110 and ARGX-111 which are in clinical trials. argenx SE is based in Breda, the Netherlands. “

NASDAQ ARGX traded down $2.56 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $278.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 131,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,531. The stock has a market cap of $14.31 billion, a PE ratio of -23.02 and a beta of 0.91. argenx SE has a fifty-two week low of $210.35 and a fifty-two week high of $382.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $275.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $296.20.

Get argenx SE alerts:

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.14) by $2.33. argenx had a negative net margin of 298.93% and a negative return on equity of 50.37%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that argenx SE will post -12.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of argenx by 458.8% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of argenx by 75.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of argenx during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of argenx by 69.6% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of argenx by 239.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. 55.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

argenx SE, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, hematology, and cancer. It is developing its lead product candidate, efgartigimod, for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis; immune thrombocytopenia in Phase III; pemphigus vulgaris in Phase III; chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy in Phase III; and ENHANZE SC in pre-clinical stages.

Further Reading: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for argenx SE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for argenx SE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.